Authorities: Ex-boyfriend shot in face by ex-girlfriend’s new lover

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Two teenagers have been arrested after the ex-boyfriend of an 18-year-old woman was shot by her new lover, a 17-year-old boy, according to a report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Janice Drive in Callahan at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Rittenhouse’s ex-boyfriend went to the home in an attempt to reconcile with Rittenhouse and settle some personal differences he had with her new boyfriend, Blayke Morris.

Once the ex-boyfriend entered the driveway, the Sheriff’s Office said, he spoke to Rittenhouse, who was standing on the porch about 20 feet away. Deputies said that’s when Morris, who was hiding behind a trash can about 25 feet away, emerged and shot the ex-boyfriend with a sawed-off shotgun, hitting his face.

Rittenhouse’s ex-boyfriend was said to have sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Jacksonville hospital for treatment. Investigators said they learned Rittenhouse had a prior discussion with Morris regarding the shooting.

The ex-boyfriend was unarmed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Morris was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a minor. Rittenhouse was charged with attempted murder.