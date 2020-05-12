Tennessee man accused of carjacking Uber driver arrested in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Tennessee man was arrested Monday in Jacksonville after a violent incident involving an Uber driver, according to Cohutta, Georgia, police.

Christopher Chadwick Miller, 51, of Cleveland, Tennessee, is facing charges that include carjacking, kidnapping and assault.

Last week, Uber driver Carolina Vargas said, she drove Miller from Nashville, Tennessee, to Cleveland, where he lives. Days later, she said, she was hired to drive him back to Nashville. According to investigators, he told her he knew a faster route closer to the Tennessee-Georgia border and she believed him.

“He put the knife to my throat. I grabbed the phone and that’s then I jumped out of the car," Vargas told WDEF-TV News 12 Now in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “I broke three teeth. I hurt myself all over my body and a tire drive over my left leg.”

According to investigators, Miller kept driving south, and by Monday afternoon, they got a ping on his cellphone that let them know he was in Northeast Florida. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police moved in on Miller and took him into custody in Jacksonville.

Authorities said Miller was in possession of firearms when they captured him, but, fortunately, the arrest was without incident.

Miller was booked at 6:11 p.m. Monday into the Duval County jail on a fugitive warrant, according to online jail records.