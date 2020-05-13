Clay County eyes progress and steps toward phase 2 of recovery

Testing for COVID-19 continues to ramp up in Clay County as the area continues to get prepared for moving into phase 2 of the recovery process.

“We’re waiting on the governor to announce his phase 2 plan. The expectation is that’s going to be coming very soon, potentially in the next week and we’re going to wait and see what that’s going to look like,” said John Ward, director of emergency management in Clay County.

Clay County will continue at its mobile testing facilities throughout the week (it’s at Walter Odom Park from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday) before adjusting to a central location on Monday. Then it will move its testing to a fixed site at the Bear Run Clinic.

The positivity rate in Clay County is 5.8%, said Heather Huffman, Health Officer/Administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Clay County. The state average is 7.2%, so Clay remains below the margin in Florida.

• Clay County public libraries are open for to check out and drop off books and computers there may be used there for an hour each day. Libraries in Orange Park, Green Cove Springs and Keystone Heights are open 1-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Fleming Island and Middleburg branches are open Tuesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

• The tax collector’s office reopened on Wednesday morning. For information, call 269-6320.

• Ward mentioned that he’s been asked why the county has not instituted a burn ban. He said that the county uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index to monitor the instance of dryness in the area. When the number on that scale approaches 600 is when the county contemplates burn restrictions. It is currently at 308.