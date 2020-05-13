Pop-up center near Clay County Fairgrounds provides access to thousands of jobs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – As Florida reopens its economy from the coronavirus shutdown, some employees are going back to work, but many are still without a job.

To help get people back to work, Clay County Emergency Operations Center partnered with CareerSource to create a pop-up center at the T. Jesse Godbold Building next to the Clay County Fairgrounds, where people who may not have access to the internet or just want to meet with someone in person can be connected with jobs.

“If you want a job and are unemployed, we have those resources available to get you back reemployed. It may not be the same job you had, but it’s a job that will help you earn an income and then also maybe find another career path,” said Clay County Emergency Operations Director John Ward.

If you want to work in Northeast Florida, there are jobs available.

“We are currently seeing about 2,100 open jobs in our six counties through Employ Florida through our direct access to employers and 17,000 other jobs posted in our region,” said CareerSource Northeast Florida communication consultant Ron Whittington.

You do not have to live in Clay County to meet with a CareerSource representative, but you do have to make an appointment. You can do that by going to careersourcenefl.com and clicking the “Book An Appointment” button. You’ll then be able to select an appointment time and enter your contact information.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ward said each appointment should last about 45 minutes.

On the day of the appointment, you’re asked to know your Social Security number, have an email address, work history or updated resume, and to wear a mask.

“They’ll have staff in there that will help get there information uploaded, their accounts established and then kind of show them what jobs are available and what they may be interested in,” said Ward.

If you cannot make it out to the fairgrounds, that’s not a problem.

Go to careersourcenefl.com and click on the “Employ Florida” icon to search for positions. There, people can search for jobs by skill, ZIP code, etc.

You can also call 904-356-JOBS (5627) and speak to someone at CareerSource about the next steps.

Job seekers can join CareerSource’s mailing list to get the latest information on employment opportunities, job fairs and workshops near you by clicking “Connect With Us” at the top of the webpage at careersourcenefl.com.

Finally, if job seekers are looking for work in a targeted industry, they can sign up with their email address to receive weekly emails on industry news and employers hiring. They can also click on ‘Connect With Us" to get a weekly email of “hot jobs” in the area.

The Clay County Fairgrounds satellite office will be open for at least 30 days.

Satellite offices are currently being developed at the Hastings Public Library in St. Johns County and St. Johns River State College in Palatka. There is no date yet for when those locations will open.