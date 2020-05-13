Some parents frustrated St. Johns County students will only graduate virtually

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Some parents in St. Johns County are frustrated that their seniors will not have the proper graduation after the school district’s superintendent decided it will hold virtual ceremonies.

St. Johns County is the only school district in the Jacksonville area to hold a virtual graduation instead of postponing graduation to a later date.

On April 2nd, Superintendent Tim Forson shared a message with parents and guardians that reads in part: “I have made the very difficult decision to cancel all traditional high school graduations. The UNF arena is no longer available and I believe our high schools need to be consistent in how we celebrate the Class of 2020. In addition, COVID-19 could still be a threat into the summer, we simply do not know.”

The next day, Forson posted a video to the district’s website where he shared a message about his decision:

But some parents are outraged and say they feel the class of 2020 is being dismissed.

“We were heartbroken, the message originally that came from the superintendent, we all felt as a family and as a group that it was very unsettling,” said Alison Capling, a Bartram Trails High School parent.

Capling said her daughter is a senior at Bartram Trails and plans to attend the University of North Florida in the fall where she will study exercise science. She said her daughter is disappointed with the move to virtual graduation.

“She does not want to attend that at all," Capling said. “She and a friend are going deep-sea fishing Friday morning and throughout the day, and she won’t even pick up her phone to watch it.”

Parents have started a Facebook group called St. Johns County Schools Senior Parents 2020 and they are determined to have a traditional graduation for their students.

“I feel let down,” Capling. “I wish they (the district) would’ve prolonged the decision.”

According to the St. Johns County School District’s website:

Creekside High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 19, at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

Pedro Menendez High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 20 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

Ponte Vedra High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 20 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19

St. Augustine High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 21 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

Allen D. Nease High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 22 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

Bartram Trail High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 23 at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

A St. Johns County Schools spokesperson sent News4Jax this statement saying, "High schools have the option to do celebrations for their seniors in addition to the virtual graduations that started yesterday. Principals have been meeting with their class officers to determine what the students want to do to commemorate their senior year."

Meanwhile, other districts have postponed in-person ceremonies.