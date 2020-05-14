Check out Mayor Curry visiting a Jacksonville library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is visiting a Jacksonville public library Thursday where he is expected to give an update about two issues related to the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first is the Mortgage, Rent and Utility Relief Fund which was designed to help those who are struggling due to the pandemic to pay for their mortgage and rent or bills like their water and electric bills.

Last month the city announced $1,000 stimulus checks for 40,000 residents who qualified to help them pay for their mortgage, rent and utilities.

The second topic the mayor is expected to discuss is COVID-19 testing for the homeless population. Earlier this week, the Sulzbacher Center announced there were no positive tests among nearly 700 homeless people who were screened at several homeless shelters and two pop-up locations.

The mayor’s news conference is expected to start around 12:30 p.m. We will bring that to you live on air and online.