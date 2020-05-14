Publix extends shopping hours starting this weekend
The grocery chain shifted its hours in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is extending its stores’ hours beginning this weekend, the grocer announced Thursday.
Starting on Saturday, Publix stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and pharmacies will resume their normal hours of operation, according to a company news release.
The grocery chain is discontinuing designated shopping hours for first responders, health care workers and seniors, but customers looking to avoid crowds are encouraged to shop at 7 a.m.
In March, Publix shifted its hours to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to make time for employees to restock supplies and disinfect surfaces inside stores.
We’re expanding our store hours. Starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the pharmacy will return to regular operating hours. Learn more: https://t.co/Q4ZbAA0jI8 pic.twitter.com/pC3sl57SeN— Publix (@Publix) May 14, 2020
