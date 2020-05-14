VyStar plans to reopen branches’ lobbies soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar Credit Union members will soon be able to do their banking in person once again.

The credit union announced plans Thursday to reopen certain branch lobbies beginning on Monday with the rest of the branches’ lobbies set to open May 26, the day after Memorial Day.

Access to branch lobbies will be limited and will follow state and federal guidelines on social distancing.

VyStar pivoted to drive-thru service in March in response to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we never stopped serving our members,” said VyStar Chief Operating Officer Chad Meadows. “We adjusted our processes and found ways to accommodate almost all transactions via drive-thru lanes at most branches. We now plan to carefully transition back to normal operations which will include some modifications."

Members can find a list of reopening dates, hours of operation and safety measures in place at each branch by visiting the coronavirus tab on VyStar’s website.

“We are eager to see our members in our branch lobbies again, but we want to move forward carefully, making sure we remain focused on the health of our members and employees while also providing the best possible service," Meadows said.