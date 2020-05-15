Jacksonville police investigating 2 scenes, at least 1 reported shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate two scenes Thursday night, at least one of which was a reported shooting.

The first scene was at the Beachwood Apartments off Beach Bouelvard. A woman told News4Jax she heard several gunshots, but details from police were not immediately released.

The other scene was on Jacksonville’s Northside near the intersection of Duval Road and Dunn Avenue. Officers said they were called to the scene to investigate a reported shooting.