St. Johns County cancels all summer camps this year

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The 2020 summer camp program St. Johns County had planned is being canceled. Administrators announced the change Friday, saying it cames after studying whether it could comply with the Centers for Disease Control and the state of Florida’s safety guidelines.

“The difficult decision was based on the health, safety and welfare of students and staff, remaining one of St. Johns County’s top priorities,” the county wrote in a release. “St. Johns County leaders continue to closely follow the governor’s executive orders and phased reopening guidelines in an effort to safely return to standard operations and provide services our residents enjoy. St. Johns County apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during this time."

Staff said they are reviewing alternative program options that may be offered at a later time in the summer.

For more information on facility opening updates and future programming options, visit sjfcl.us/recreation or call 904-209-0333.