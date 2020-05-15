Runner to cover 600 miles in 30 days as tribute to Ahmaud Arbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – United States Marine and ultra-marathon runner Bernard Etienne is running 600 miles as a tribute to Ahmaud Arbery, who was also a runner.

Arbery was shot and killed while running down a Glynn County street. Like millions of others, Etienne learned about Arbery during a national outcry over the handling of the investigation once a video was released showing the Arbery shooting.

Bernard Etienne is dedicating the miles as he participates in The Great Virtual Race Across Tennessee. It’s a 1000K with more than 19,000 participants from all over the country. Runners complete the miles on their own and submit their mileage through a website.

The competition opened up in May. Runners have four months to go the distance, more than 600 miles, the equivalent distance of running the horizontal length of the state of Tennessee. It’s a challenge even for advanced runners.

Bernard, however, saw the challenge as an opportunity to bring more awareness to the Ahmaud Arbery investigation, to pay tribute to his family, and to send a message about the racial disparity in the investigation. To draw attention to his message, he plans to run all 600 miles in May, the month of Ahmaud Arbery’s birthday, and the month that his killers, Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested.

Under the rules of the race, runners have four months to finish.

On Friday, May 15, to meet his goal, Bernard will run 10 miles every four hours for 24 hours. He’s running the perimeter of NAS Jax, where he is stationed.

Etienne described why he’s doing this,

“This is less about me and more about the people that can’t run or don’t have the opportunity to run-- Like Mr. Arbery, who is in his deathbed. He cannot take the step that I am taking. It’s for people like him and it’s for his family.”

Etienne lamented the glaring racial issues in the killing, in the investigation, and the conversation among the public. He hopes in his run he can change the race conversation. As a young black runner himself, he hopes his voice can lend perspective.

“I feel like this situation does, unfortunately, happen to a lot of people like me, but I feel like it could have been anybody. It could have been me. It could have been you. And it could have been your son or it could have been your daughter,” he said.

Wearing a shirt that reads “Exercising while black shouldn’t be a death sentence”, Etienne makes it clear he supports Ahmaud Arbery and the claim of his innocence, but he’s urging other supporters to be kind in their discussion about the investigation.

"We must constantly fight the negative with the positive because fighting the negative with the negative is not going to lead to anything.”'

Etienne wants to be a guiding force in promoting that change now.

“There’s a lot of negative energy being through in the atmosphere, especially regarding the case. I want to be one of those that play a role in being the light, shift the energy, and move the needle in the right direction.”

In an effort for fairness, News4Jax reached out to a support page on Facebook for Gregory and Travis McMichael. Reporter Emily Boyer messaged the admin of the page to ask if they knew of any similar efforts to support the McMichaels. Her account was blocked without receiving a response.

Defense attorneys hired by the two Glynn County men said Thursday their clients have been vilified and caution against a rush to judgment, but said Arbery’s death is a tragedy.

Etienne’s stance on the Ahmaud Arbery investigation is in no way reflective of the views of the U.S. military, which has not commented and were not asked to comment.