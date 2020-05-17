69ºF

JSO: Young man injured in Southside shooting

JFRD transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Southside that resulted in one man injured late Saturday night.

JSO says, at around 11:55 p.m. officers were called to the 10200 block of Whispering Forest Drive in reference to a person shot.

That’s where they found man in his late teens suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported by Jacksonville Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Aggravated Battery Detectives are on scene and investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

