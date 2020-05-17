79ºF

St. Augustine monitoring wastewater for coronavirus

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

The city of St. Augustine is monitoring wastewater for the coronavirus.
According to the city, this monitoring is used as an early indicator of a COVID-19 outbreak within the city and will potentially provide an estimate of the number of sick people.

The city says daily sampling started at the end of April and, moving forward, sampling will be done once or twice per week.

