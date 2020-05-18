Flagler County deputies: Joyride ends with arrest of 14-year-old girl

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after she took a Jeep on a joyride early Monday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office released a 4-minute dashboard camera video of the incident, which happened about 3 a.m. Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a black Jeep Wrangler traveling on Belle Terre Parkway for a partial tag obstruction. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the Jeep took off through residential neighborhoods, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy then deactivated his emergency lights and followed the Jeep from a distance until the Jeep was disabled with stop sticks on Pine Grove Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained the driver, a 14-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy in a passenger seat.

Investigators said they learned the Jeep belonged to the boy’s parents.

“Parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing all the time. This time the parents only have to buy a new tire but trying to evade the law enforcement is dangerous to everyone involved," said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Our deputies did a great job to safety stop this joy ride."

Deputies said the driver was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a Florida driver’s license and a felony charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Both teens have since been released from custody.