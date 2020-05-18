Normandy Village residents get water turned on after days of no water

News4Jax has received multiple complaints about water outages in Normandy Village.

Most of the people we spoke with said the water came back on around 7:30 tonight.

Before we get into what happened, folks living here need to know you need to boil your water before using it.

The Normandy Village Utility says to boil your water until they get the water report back which will most likely be on Wednesday.

Bridgett Mason said the water being turned on wasn’t the case for the last two days.

“It would trickle and then it would just stop. Not even no water pressure, can’t even fill up the commode. We would really like to know what’s going on,” said Mason.

We couldn’t get ahold of the Normandy Village Utility Company.

Posted on the windows of their building is a notice from Saturday, saying a water main repair caused the water plant to shut down.

“Really, it has been shut down. So how are people supposed to wash their hands?” said Mason.

The company is asking residents to boil water for use until they get a clearance from an independent laboratory testing the water.

They say you should look for flags in your area one clearance is received.

Many people tonight told us had we not shown them the notice, they would have never known.

Normandy Village Utility Company said residents should boil your water for one minute. That goes for drinking water or when preparing foods.