Lake City cancels summer recreation program over coronavirus

Lake City’s Girls and Boys Club summer program has been canceled for 2020, the city announced Wednesday.

City Manager Joe Helfenberger said the city waited as long as possible to make the decision but that the city needs to continue to follow recommended social distancing guidelines, even as the state begins to reopen.

They opted to cancel the city-sponsored program after “much consideration,” Helfenberger said.

“We know that many children were looking forward to returning to their friends for the summer months. However, it was necessary to make the decision to ensure everyone’s safety," Helfenberger said. "By continuing to practice social distancing it will slow the spread of COVID-19 and help us return to normalcy.”