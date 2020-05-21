Horse camp, other outdoor activities open for reservations in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Agricultural Museum is offering several outdoor activities including horseback riding, summer riding camp, and orienteering.

“We take the health, safety and welfare of our staff, animals and our guests very seriously,” said Kara Hoblick, Executive Director of the museum. “Our hope is that the community can have some fun, get outdoors and enjoy some of the activities here that lend themselves to social distancing -- and that we’ll be able to restart ‘business as usual’ events and tours in the near future.”

One- and two-hour trail rides are available for $50 per person per hour, for riders aged 8 and up. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 386-365-6000.

Reservations for 2020 Horse Camp are also being taken online at https://www.FloridaAgMuseum.org/2019-summer-horse-camps/. This summer day camp is one of the most popular programs at the Florida Agricultural Museum and is available to children ages 8-16. The week-long sessions teach horse safety, equine behavior, riding skills and more.

An Orienteering Course is offered for beginners and for intermediate skill levels, Thursday through Sunday weekly. The $5 course can take from one hour to a half-day, and requires pre-registration, with details available under the “Tours and Camps” section of the museum’s main webpage https://FloridaAgMuseum.org/

“We’re also developing a new self-guided driving tour of the buildings and animals, so watch for that,” Hoblick said. “We look forward to welcoming our visitors back, and we can’t thank our volunteers and neighbors enough for their support.”

The Florida Agricultural Museum is located at 7900 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, 0.1 mile from U.S. 1.