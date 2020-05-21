Woman who barricaded herself in Atlantic Beach home in custody

Published: May 21, 2020, 10:15 am Updated: May 21, 2020, 11:05 am

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The woman who had barricaded herself in a home on Cavalla Road in Atlantic Beach early Wednesday morning was taken into custody about 10:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said she fired several shots while in the house, but not at officers and SWAT team members who had surrounding the house.

Atlantic Beach police officers, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

Her name has not been released, but police she had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and discharging a firearm.

Police tape was placed in the neighborhood and a nearby shopping plaza. Traffic was detoured to Royal Palms Drive.

News4Jax as a crew at the scene and will have a live report on the newscast at noon.