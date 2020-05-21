Visitor center for St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier reopens after renovation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop and Visitor Information Center will reopen to the public on Friday after a five-month rehabilitation project.

The gift shop and visitor information center will remain open to the public from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, during the summer season.

During the project, all deck boards, guard rails, posts, support beams, exposed piles, and boardwalk boards were replaced. The rehabilitation project is projected to extend the life of the pier for up to 10 years.

Passes to access the pier or fish from the pier can be purchased in the gift shop. The fees are as follows:

Sightseeing - $2.00

Fishing Residents – $4.00 Non-residents - $6.00 Military or handicapped - $2.00 Children under six or resident seniors over 60 – Free

Annual Passes Residents - $40.00 Non-residents - $60.00 Military or handicapped - $20.00



For more information, call 904-209-0326 or visit www.sjcfl.us/Recreation/FishingPier.aspx.