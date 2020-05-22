4 more COVID-19 death in Jacksonville as Florida nears 2,200 fatalities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Friday announcing that youth sports can resume and summer camps can open, the Department of Health reported 776 new coronavirus cases in the state and 46 additional deaths.

Since the state began tracking COVID-19 cases in Florida in early March, there have been 49,451 cases, 9,117 hospitalizations and 2,190 deaths from the disease.

The DOH dashboard shows 1,376 cases in Duval County and 41 deaths -- four more than the state reported Thursday. We’re still sorting out why supporting documents list five additional people have died:

91-year-old man, not travel-related, had contact w/ confirmed case, case counted 3/18

83-year-old man, not travel-related, contact unknown, case counted April 15

70-year-old man, not travel-related, contact unknown, case counted May 8

92-year-old woman, not travel-related, had contact w/ confirmed case, case counted May 15

71-year-old man, not travel-related, had contact with a confirmed case, case counted May 19

There were no other coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northeast Florida in the last 24 hours, although Alachua had eight more cases, Clay and Putnam counties had three additional cases, Columbia had two more, while St. Johns and Flagler counties each had one additional case.

Latest COVID-19 data on Northeast Florida counties

The state said that 837,172 tests have now been administered in the state. As more tests are given, the rate of positives is dropping -- down to 5.9% statewide on Friday.

The rate of positive tests in Duval County is 3%, while Clay, Putnam and Flagler counties all have positive test rates over 4%. Several South Florida counties are well above the state average, with Miami-Dade having 10.7% of tests coming back positive.