Eight people face drug charges after raid of Middleburg home

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A community is relieved following an early morning drug raid at a neighbor’s house but also outraged over what their children have been exposed to prior to the raid.

“That’s not something you want to see. Your kids are like ‘Hey, what’s wrong with that person’ and we have to explain. It’s just a sad situation altogether,” one neighbor told News4Jax.

Eight people are now facing illegal narcotics charges following Friday morning’s drug raid at a residential property located on Daisy Street in Middleburg, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics investigators with the Sheriff’s Office said the raid was triggered by complaints from neighbors and an investigation into a fatal drug overdose on the property.

Multiple people wearing handcuffs and hauled off to jail following a drug raid. It was a welcomed sight for neighbor Tiffany Wells.

“We’re just actually relieved for our children’s sake that they could get all these people on drugs off our streets,” Wells said. “We just need to get these drugs off the street and the people who are selling drugs to these people. That way, we don’t have to lose anybody else.”

Wells says she and many other neighbors living near the home have complained to law enforcement about suspicious drug activity on the property. She says she hit a boiling point when one of her small children picked up a needle that was tossed near her front yard.

“They didn’t even care knowing that our kids live here," she said.

Investigators say that more than 10 people were living on the property, but only these eight were arrested and charged with drug crimes.

Investigators say they seized methamphetamines, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia from inside the home, a camper and other areas on the property.

One of the men, identified as Douglas Morgan was also charged with maintaining a drug house.