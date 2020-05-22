Warning: Hand sanitizer left in car can cause fire
Fire department posts photos of burned-out vehicle
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. – A Wisconsin fire department has issued an alert about keeping hand sanitizer inside vehicles.
Firefighters say, under the right conditions, it could cause a fire.
The Western Lakes Fire District posted a photo online showing a burned-out car door. Firefighters say a bottle of hand sanitizer sparked a fire.
Experts say a fire can spark if direct sunlight causes magnification of light through the bottle.
Despite the warning, some experts are disputing the claim, saying the temperature inside the car would need to reach 300 degrees for a fire to start. Previous studies have shown the hottest most cars get is 160 degrees.
