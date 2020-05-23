2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clay County as Florida total passes 2,200

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville announcing that youth sports can resume and summer camps can open, the Department of Health reported 676 new coronavirus cases in the state and 42 additional deaths statewide.

Two additional deaths were reported in Clay County on Saturday morning, bringing the total number of deaths there to 27.

Since the state began tracking COVID-19 cases in Florida in early March, there have been 50,127 cases, 9,310 hospitalizations and 2,232 deaths from the disease.

The DOH dashboard shows 1,406 cases in Duval County, an increase of 30 when compared to Friday’s numbers, and 41 deaths. No new deaths were reported in Duval County in the last 24 hours after four new deaths were reported Friday.

There were no other coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northeast Florida in the last 24 hours, although some area counties saw small increases.

Latest COVID-19 data on Northeast Florida counties

The state said that 858,112 tests have now been administered in the state. As more tests are given, the rate of positives is dropping -- down to 5.9% statewide on Saturday.

The rate of positive tests in Duval County is 3%, while Clay, Putnam and Flagler counties all have positive test rates over 4%. Several South Florida counties are well above the state average, with Miami-Dade having 10.6% of tests coming back positive.