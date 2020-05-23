Third JTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Published: May 23, 2020, 6:01 am Updated: May 23, 2020, 7:01 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A third Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first case since April 20.

JTA said the bus driver was last at work on Thursday and went to the hospital on Friday after experiencing symptoms.

JTA spokesperson, David Cawton, said after learning about the positive coronavirus test, all areas, vehicles and facilities were identified. Those were isolated for additional cleaning and disinfecting, which are all are in line with JTA's policy.

Any employee who had more than 10 minutes of contact with the sick driver were told last night to stay at home, in isolation for 14 days.

Prior to the positive test, Cawton said this operator drove the following routes over the past seven days:

Monday, May 18

Route 51 – Edgewood

Bus 2106 - 6:27 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Route 4 – Kings

Route 8 – Beach/Town Center

Bus 1708 - 8:40 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Route 85 – Highlands/Bush Drive

Bus 1423 - 8:55 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

The transportation authority said customers will be notified through communications posted on these specific routes this week. This information will be available at www.jtafla.com.

Social distancing measures are in place at JTA stations. All JTA buses are equipped with protective barriers to add another layer of separation between Bus Operators and customers.

JTA encourages customers to wear masks while riding buses and is following preventative guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control.

Customers with concerns can reach out to JTA Customer Service at (904) 630-3100 or customer- svc@jtafla.com