FHP: 31-year-old dies in crash on Bradford County road

BROOKER, Fla. – A 31-year-old driver died Sunday morning in a crash on Southwest County Road 18 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP crash report said the driver, whose name was not released, was not wearing a seat belt when his SUV veered off the roadway for unknown reasons near Southwest 147th Avenue.

Troopers said the SUV hit a mailbox and started spinning before slamming into a tree and flipped onto its roof.

The driver died at the scene.