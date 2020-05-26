73ºF

Commissioners invite Tesla to relocate to St. Johns County

Staff, News4Jax.com

Tags: Tesla, St. Johns County, St. Augustine
This photo shows vehicles in the parking lot of the Tesla electric car plant Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. The Alameda County Public Health Department announced on Twitter late Tuesday that the Fremont, California, plant will be able to go beyond basic operations this week and start making vehicles Monday, as long as it delivers on worker safety precautions that it agreed to. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Commission on Tuesday voted to send a letter to Elon Musk, inviting him to move his Tesla headquarters from California to St. Johns County.

Musk threatened to move the headquarters earlier this month in a dispute with the state over whether the company can reopen its factory there.

Tesla filed suit May 9 against Alameda County, California, after local officials there refused to let the company reopen its Fremont factory.

“Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately,” Musk tweeted.

Musk has since reopened the plant with minimum business operations and health and safety measures in place.

Cities around the U.S. have sent similar invitations to Musk to move the company headquarters.

