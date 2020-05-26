Man charged in sextortion case; police say there could be other victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested earlier this month after he demanded money and sex acts from a woman or else he would expose nude photos of her, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville police said Tuesday that they’re seeking other possible victims.

According to an arrest report, a woman contacted the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on May 7 to report incidents that took place in the Mandarin area. The woman said she met Tyler de la Cruz online five years ago. According to the report, she admitted she sent him nude photos of herself and they had consensual sex.

She told de la Cruz she didn’t want to see him anymore, and then the blackmail started, the arrest report shows. He demanded $1,000 or else he would expose the nude photos and sexual encounter to her family, and she paid him, investigators said.

According to the arrest report, he started contacting her again in February and demanded more money, as well as oral sex. Investigators said the woman paid de la Cruz $4,500 and met him three times in the parking lot of the Publix on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin, where the sex acts took place.

Investigators said de la Cruz continued to demand money and the woman met him at the Publix on May 4. The arrest report stated he wanted $1,500 and she gave him $200, saying that’s all she could raise.

After sharing text messages with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Jacksonville police arranged a meeting with de la Cruz at the Publix, and he was arrested on May 8.

He is charged with four counts of extortion and three counts of sexual battery.

As of Tuesday afternoon, de laz Cruz, 30, remained in the Duval County jail on $175,000 bond.

Anyone who has any information related to the investigation is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.