City of St. Augustine will gradually return to normal operations beginning Monday

ST. AUGUSITNE, Fla. – St. Augustine City Hall will re-open its doors to the public on Monday, starting at 8 a.m. and resume regular business hours, closing at 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Customer Service, located at 50 Bridge St., will re-open to the public operating its lobby hours from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the drive-thru window continuing to operate during its normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

City-managed on-street and off-street parking rules will be enforced, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking meters, payment kiosks, and the ParkStAug mobile parking app will resume accepting payments as of midnight Monday, June 1.

The Downtown Historic Parking Facility will resume parking enforcement and fees, Monday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

All City Commission and volunteer board meetings will continue to be conducted via Communications Media Technology (CMT). Details on the protocol for CMT meetings are available online at www.CityStAug.com.

For questions regarding parking, contact the Parking Division at 904-825-1090.

For questions about City Hall hours of operation, contact the City Manager’s office at 904-825-1006.

For questions regarding Customer Service, call 904-825-1037.