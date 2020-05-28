Foul play suspected after body found in wooded residential area of Jacksonville

Published: May 28, 2020, 5:31 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 5:37 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said foul play is suspected in a man’s death on Parental Road after he was found not breathing just after midnight Thursday.

A spokesperson for the office said officers were first dispatched to 1600 Parental Home Road for a reported medical emergency.

When police arrived, they said they found a man 50 to 100 feet away from the street and lying on the ground on the edge of a wooded area. When approached, officers found that the man wasn’t breathing.

The JSO spokesperson said officers observed several injuries to the man’s torso but did not think he had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

JSO said it doesn’t have any suspect information and asked anyone with information to contact JSO at 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.