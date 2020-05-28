Jacksonville mayor to testify before Congress on coronavirus response

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry has agreed to appear before a congressional subcommittee looking into the nationwide COVID-19 response.

Curry was invited to testify along with others and is slated to address Congress remotely on Friday morning.

“We have a story to tell in Jacksonville,” Curry said. “It’s an ongoing story. We haven’t written the last chapter, obviously, nobody has, frankly, at this point.”

He said he’s just going to tell Jacksonville’s story, focusing on the city’s early response, collaboration with federal and state governments and local health care experts, and how the community responded.

He said if he’s given the chance he also wants to talk about the best way to move forward.

“This should not be a divisive issue,” Curry said of balancing reopening with health concerns. "You can be pro economy, pro jobs, pro people getting back to work and also operate in a responsible manner.”

Curry and the city’s hospital leaders focused on what the responsible reopening looks like in a news conference Thursday, encouraging Jacksonville residents to wear face masks in public spaces, continue good hygiene habits and maintain social distancing whenever possible.

“The improvements we’ve seen over the last month and weeks can be directly attributed to preventative and protective measures taken at state and local levels and the personal measures Jacksonville citizens are taking to protect themselves and loved ones,” Curry said. "By continuing these measures in the days and weeks ahead, we will safely and responsibly reopen our city and our economy.”