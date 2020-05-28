UF Health offers coronavirus tests to city of Gainesville workers

University of Florida Health is offering access to its novel coronavirus test to asymptomatic employees of the city of Gainesville.

Developed by UF Health researchers, the test has not received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being offered to city employees at no cost. Employees should receive results within two days.

“We think it is important to expand the availability of this testing to city employees, those front-line individuals who are out there every day serving the community and keeping the city running,” said Lisa H. Merck, an associate professor who is vice chair of research in the UF College of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine. “Their dedication is especially appreciated during this unique time. We all benefit from their hard work.”

UF Health initially offered testing to asymptomatic people at The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Central Florida, and then offered testing to asymptomatic vulnerable residents in Jacksonville.

According to the university, testing also has been provided to first responders, homeless people, nursing-home residents and school-age children.

Testing of asymptomatic people helps determine how widespread COVID-19 infection has been in a community.