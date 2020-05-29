Clay County gives last scheduled coronavirus response update
Clay County Emergency Management, in Unified Command with the Florida Department of Health in Clay County, the Board of County Commissioners, and Clay County Manager held its final scheduled news conference Friday morning to update the public on the county’s coronavirus pandemic response.
Press the play button below to watch the replay
LIVE at Clay County Emergency Operations Center with the latest update on the #COVID19 response in Clay County.Posted by Clay County, Florida Emergency Management on Friday, May 29, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.