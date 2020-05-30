TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane blocked, I-295 Northbound at Old Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple car crash on I-295 northbound near Old Kings Rd, around 6:15 a.m., Saturday morning.
One vehicle is flipped and blocking the right lane of traffic. The left lane is still flowing. FHP has not said the number of cars involved in this incident, but initially reported injuries.
Officers are still working on the scene.
