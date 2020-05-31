Elected officials show up to peaceful protest in downtown St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A car caravan protest on Sunday in St. Augustine brought hundreds to the Plaza De La Constitucion.

The caravan started on MLK Avenue and made its way to the square downtown.

Sunday evening, there were still a few people out near the Lions Bridge holding signs as people drive by.

The message was to protest, but to also go home and come up with a plan to move forward.

Protestors took a knee and said the names of victims of police brutality and officer-involved shootings. This following protests, some of which have turned violent, happening across the nation.

Elected officials made their presence known at the protest as well.

“I want you to know that mayor Upchurch in myself, and all of our force are here listening very carefully and looking to find the next level as a small city to do our part to change the way that our culture has gone in America,” said St. Augustine City Manager John Regan.

Speakers encouraged protestors to continue making their voices heard by voting, creating community groups and holding elected officials accountable.