CDC: Hurricane planning will be different this year amid COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering advice on how to plan ahead for the 2020 hurricane season which began Monday.

The agency said this year’s preparation process has been and will continue to pose some unique challenges due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The CDC posted a list of safety tips and guidelines to its website:

Give yourself more time than usual to prepare

Shop for supplies and obtain prescriptions by delivery whenever possible

Monitor local emergency agencies for any notifications about changes to the usual hurricane protocol

Assemble an emergency kit including facemasks or other PPE

Check on your neighbors while maintaining social distancing guidelines

The agency said it’s also important to know your evacuation zone. The interactive map below was provided to Florida’s State Emergency Response Team by the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) and shows the color-coded evacuation zones.

The CDC also issued an advisory notice about how to remain as safe as possible while taking shelter in a public hurricane facility.

Duval County’s hurricane safety infrastructure underwent several changes in May due to the threat of COVID-19, including the designation of two facilities for housing those at higher risk of spreading the virus.

Martha Oberdorfer, a senior coordinator with the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center, told News4Jax enhanced surveillance and infection control procedures will be implemented at its hurricane shelters.

In St. Johns County, emergency officials said they’re looking at a variety of shelter options including providing PPE to everyone inside -- and partnering with hotels to maximize isolation and distance.