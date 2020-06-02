Armed suspect gets away after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man believed responsible for shooting and injuring a person near the 1000 block of Ionia Street.

JSO said it dispatched officers to the area for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire Rescue arrived first and was able to get the victim to the hospital. Investigators said it appears the person will survive.

An investigation showed the victim was not shot on Ionia Street but had run to the location to find help shortly after the shooting. The shooting happened near the 400 block of Phelps Drive.

Police said they suspect a man who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and dressed in all black clothing, but were not able to provide further description.

Anyone who has any information regarding the case is asked to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.