Body recovered from San Pablo canal
Jacksonville police say foul play not suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday recovered a body from a canal on Plumosa Drive in San Pablo.
Police said foul play is not suspected.
Aerial video from the Sky4 helicopter shows a burned-out boat sunk at a dock.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it was called to that location early Sunday morning for a fire on a sailboat. Firefighters doused the fire, but couldn’t find the owner. The case was turned over to the state fire marshal. The boat later sank.
