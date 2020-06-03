Body recovered from San Pablo canal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday recovered a body from a canal on Plumosa Drive in San Pablo.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

Aerial video from the Sky4 helicopter shows a burned-out boat sunk at a dock.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it was called to that location early Sunday morning for a fire on a sailboat. Firefighters doused the fire, but couldn’t find the owner. The case was turned over to the state fire marshal. The boat later sank.