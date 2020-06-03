Jacksonville police search for missing 90-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man who is diagnosed with dementia.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cecil Lyons was reported missing after he was last seen leaving the area of Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said he is believed to be driving a 2007 white Buick Lucerne displaying Florida tag 9927XK.

Lyons was described by police as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds and having blue eyes and gray hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with stripes, khaki pants and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Lyons or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.