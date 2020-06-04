Flagler County to reopen facilities Monday with limitations

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is preparing to open the majority of its facilities on Monday, June 8, with safety procedures and some limitations in place to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of publically-sought services – outside of libraries and parks – occur at the Government Services Complex located at 1769 E. Moody Boulevard in Bunnell.

The county said the decision was made Thursday to reopen in line with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement Wednesday that most of Florida will be able to enter phase two of the state’s plan to reopen its economy from the coronavirus shutdown.

“We are going to do this in a manner that is as safe as we can possibly make it,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron. “Our focus is to ensure that appropriate and available protective measures are in place to re-open all feasible government services.”

All facilities will require the following:

Visitors will be asked screening questions and have their temperatures taken.

Room occupancies will be at or below 50% and not to exceed 50 visitors.

Social distancing and cloth face coverings will continue to be required in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Frequent cleaning of shared, public work areas and frequently touched surfaces.

Individual constitutional officers may have additional requirements.

Park pavilions and community renter rentals will resume on June 15, with occupancy restrictions in line with those for other county facilities.

“Over the last month or so we have taken steps to ensure that we can best protect the public and our employees,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We may still have some service limitations, and encourage our residents and business to call ahead before visiting to verify that the service they are seeking is available.”