JSO investigating late night shooting on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to tip about a person shot at the 2100 block of West 12th Street on the Westside around 11:17 p.m. Friday night.

Officers arrived to an outdoor scene. They found a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders describe that victim as being a young male in his twenties. JFRD transported him to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

As of now, detectives have not identified any suspects. They are asking anyone with information that could help in this investigation to call either JSO at (904) 630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.