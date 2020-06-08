JSO: Person shot while driving crashes into Southside apartment entrance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was shot while driving Monday morning lost control and crashed into the entrance of an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s Southside, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.

JSO said officers were called just after 7 a.m. to the Steele Creek apartment complex on AC Skinner Parkway near J. Turner Butler and Southside boulevards.

They said they are investigating if the shooting was possibly a road rage incident and said the relationship between the driver and the shooter is not clear.

“We do not believe the public is currently in danger,” a spokesperson for JSO said.