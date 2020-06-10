$8K reward now offered for man accused of slashing officer’s neck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday shared new photos of a man it said was wanted for slashing an officer’s neck during a confrontation with protesters downtown.

Additionally, an $8,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest. The money, police said, was a combined reward of $3,000 from First Coast Crime Stoppers and a $5,000 reward from the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

On May 30, officers were in the area of Bay Street following peaceful protests in the afternoon, which later took a violent turn. During that time, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, an officer was attempting to control the large crowd when a man approached the officer from behind and repeatedly struck him in the head and neck areas.

Video from the protest was released by the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (below).

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.