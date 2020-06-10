Flagler County deputies find drugs, arrest driver in stolen U-Haul

The driver of a stolen U-Haul were arrested on numerous charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release Wednesday from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were alerted Tuesday to a stolen U-Haul truck traveling along U.S. 1. They pulled the vehicle over in Bunnell.

Body camera footage from the traffic stop was released by the Sheriff’s Office:

Two people were inside the truck, deputies said, including Steven Curtis, 36, and a woman. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Curtis was not driving with a valid diver’s license and later told deputies that there was methamphetamine in the truck.

Curtis was arrested on charges including grand theft, possession of meth and driving with a suspended license. The woman was not mentioned in the news release as having been arrested.