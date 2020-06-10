Vacation rentals in St. Johns County can once again have guests

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An updated vacation rental reopening plan that was released Wednesday by St. Johns County says that short-term vacation rentals in the area can begin taking reservations and accepting new guests.

Any reservations from areas deemed high-risk for COVID-19 spread (Connecticut, Los Angeles, New Jersey and New York) “that require isolation or quarantine must be for periods longer than the mandated quarantine period,” the news release reads.

Property managers and homeowners must follow CDC guidelines and ensure that safety protocols are being followed for multi-residence or communal areas and amenities. They must also list the sanitation procedures that were completed before guests arrive.

Guests must also use a remote check-in/check-out, if possible, to cut down on face-to-face interaction.

LINK: Department of Business & Professional Regulation information for vacation rentals