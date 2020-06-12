Navy serviceman accused of sexual battery on a minor

Clay County deputies on Thursday arrested a Navy sailor accused of sexually battering a minor.

Bradley Jonas, 19, of Middleburg, was arrested on a warrant charging him with sexual battery on a victim older than 12 and younger than 18, according to a copy of his arrest report.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service notified Jonas that there was a warrant for his arrest June 4, and he was given instructions on how to turn himself in, the arrest report states.

Instead, he was taken into custody shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Fleming Island, according to the report.

An arrest warrant for Jonas was heavily redacted. But the warrant indicates he met the victim in February through a mutual friend, who is listed as a witness in the case.

Jonas remains in custody at the Duval County jail on $100,000 bond.