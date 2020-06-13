Fire Marshal investigating after Ortega home destroyed in fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a fire that destroyed a home Saturday morning in Jacksonville’s Ortega neighborhood.
According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one person was inside when firefighters were called to extinguish the fire at the home on Collins Road. That person made it out OK.
The American Red Cross has been called to help.
