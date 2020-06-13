Jacksonville police investigating reported shooting off Norwood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate a shooting Friday night that was reported near the intersection of Norwood Avenue and Crestwood Street.
Details were not immediately provided. There was a large police scene at the Safari Food Store. Police were also spotted across the street.
This article will be updated when the Sheriff’s Office provides a news release.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.