LIVE: Clay EOC holding news briefing on Black Creek flooding

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Predictions made by the National Weather Service indicate that North Fork Black Creek will enter the moderate flood stage Saturday night after recent rainfall.

The Division of Emergency Management wants to warn residents along the creek in low-lying areas to take precautions. Clay County Emergency Management plans to hold a news briefing at 6 p.m. Click the photo below to watch live.

According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet just after midnight. Here’s a graph made Saturday afternoon showing the forecast:

National Weather Service

The graph above shows the level falling below moderate flood stage Sunday afternoon and continuing on a downward trend through Tuesday.

After last Sunday’s heavy rainfall, the North Prong of Black Creek entered its minor flood stage, cresting at about 17.4 feet by 10 a.m. Monday. Occasional flooding is something people in the area expect and are prepared to deal with.