Woman last seen in January sought by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen in January.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Deanna Marie Adams’ family said she is homeless and that it is rare that they see her, however, it is out of character for her not to make contact with family for this long.

Adams, 22, is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Adams has been known to frequent the Baymeadows area.

Anyone who may have information about Adams is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.