Early morning shooting on Westside, victim found with life-threatening injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a reported shooting on the Westside, early Sunday morning.

JSO arrived on the scene at the 3500 block of Daswon Street, where officers located an outdoor scene in a residential neighborhood. There, first responders found a male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. JFRD transported that man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives have no suspect information at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or to email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.